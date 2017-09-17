Paris St-Germain 2-0 Lyon

Paris St-Germain won four successive titles before finishing second last season

Paris St-Germain needed two Lyon own goals to maintain their 100% record at the top of Ligue 1.

The home side struggled to make chances until Marcelo turned Edinson Cavani's flick into his own net, with the second coming from a rebound off Jeremy Morel.

In between the own goals, Cavani had a penalty well saved by Anthony Lopes.

Before going behind, Lyon had troubled the league leaders, with Tanguy Ndombele rattling the bar from long range.

PSG have won their opening six league matches and hold a three-point advantage over Monaco, the team that denied them a fifth successive title last season.

Lyon stay fifth, seven points behind the leaders.

They may leave the capital aggrieved at the manner of their defeat, especially considering the fortune attached to both of the PSG goals.

The hosts needed the inspiration of substitute Giovani Lo Celso, whose cross from the left was met by the shin of Cavani.

The ball looked likely to drift wide until it was pushed into the bottom corner by Marcelo.

PSG were rightly given a penalty when Ferland Mendy bundled Kylian Mbappe to the ground, but Cavani's spot-kick was brilliantly pushed on to the bar by Lopes.

Still, the points were secured when Morel, tracking Mbappe's run, helplessly deflected the ball into the net when it was pushed onto his knee by the onrushing Lopes.