Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is pleased with his side's "solid performance" after an "intense, disciplined and battling" 0-0 draw against Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Watch highlights of both Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday, 17 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.