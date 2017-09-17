BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger pleased with 'solid' Gunners

Wenger pleased with 'intense, disciplined' draw

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is pleased with his side's "solid performance" after an "intense, disciplined and battling" 0-0 draw against Premier League champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Watch highlights of both Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday, 17 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Wenger pleased with 'intense, disciplined' draw

Video

One dart away from the semis, and this happens

  • From the section Darts
Video

Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Video

Dolphin facts with Miami's Jay Ajayi

Video

Scoreline flattered Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Result difficult to understand - Koeman

Video

Will the 'Curse of Mayo' finally be lifted?

  • From the section Sport

Top Stories