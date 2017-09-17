BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Conte not concerned by Blues disciplinary record

Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte downplays his side's disciplinary record after David Luiz received their fourth red card this season during the Blues' 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

MATCH REPORT Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Watch highlights of both Sunday's Premier League games on Match of the Day 2 - Sunday, 17 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Top Stories