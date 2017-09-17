BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal: Conte not concerned by Blues disciplinary record
Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte downplays his side's disciplinary record after David Luiz received their fourth red card this season during the Blues' 0-0 draw against Arsenal.
