Motherwell v Aberdeen

Aberdeen won all three meetings with Motherwell last season

Motherwell centre-back Charles Dunne will sit out Thursday's Scottish League Cup quarter-final at home to Aberdeen through suspension.

The Well defender was sent off against Ross County in the previous round.

Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey has delayed a groin operation to be available to play, but is likely to be on the bench for a third game in a row.

Midfielder Craig Storie and defender Danny Harvie remain sidelined through injury.

Both sides drew their Premiership games on Saturday, Motherwell 2-2 away to Hibernian and Aberdeen 1-1 at home to Kilmarnock.

The Dons, who last won the League Cup in 2014, were runners-up to Celtic last season.

Motherwell, whose only League Cup success was in season 1950-51, last reached the quarter-finals in season 2010-11, when they went on to lose 2-1 to Rangers in the semi-finals.

Match statistics

Aberdeen have won their last four games against Motherwell

Well have gone four games without defeat

Aberdeen's unbeaten run stretches to seven games

The Dons have drawn twice after five consecutive wins

Well are seeking a fourth straight home win

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "It was pointed out to me at the job interview that the cup success hasn't been great over the years.

"But, for a club like us, this competition gives us the chance to give the fans something to cheer about.

"It allows you to keep your season ticking over, because over the last few seasons, all we've really had is the battle against relegation.

"So Thursday really is a big, big chance for us to progress and that would really lift the whole club.

"Financially, getting to the Hampden would be huge and it's also why a lot of these guys have come up here.

"We sold it to them that there is a chance to play at a good level in front of big crowds, live on television. At the moment, we're keeping our part of the bargain.

"But we know what type of quality Aberdeen have got. They have signed a lot of good players over the summer and Derek has rebuilt the side well after losing Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn.

"They have a massive threat with a lot of pace and energy in their squad. We're well aware it will be a tough night for us."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's a tough game. We're up against a team in good form.

"Motherwell have started the season very strongly. They have goals in them.

"You expect a tough match in any quarter-final and you don't get to a final of any competition without having to overcome big challenges and it is a big challenge.

"I'm sure they see it the same way and we have to make sure it's a big challenge for them to try to knock us out.

"We're looking forward to the game and we go down with the intention of getting into the last four.

"When the draw was made, I'm sure both teams had a similar reaction in that it could have been easier for both teams. There's not many tougher ties for both clubs.

"It's very important for us to progress in the cup and we see this as an opportunity.

"The year we won the cup, we won at Fir Park under difficult circumstances, down to 10 men after 10 minutes and digging out a result - being good enough to win the game.

"We're going to have to show a lot of qualities to get this job done. "