Jake Livemore: West Brom give 'mentally tired' midfielder extended break

Jake Livermore signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with West Brom in January

West Brom have given midfielder Jake Livermore an extended break to help him recover from feeling "mentally tired", says manager Tony Pulis.

Livermore, 27, did not feature in the 0-0 draw against West Ham on Saturday.

He will also miss Wednesday's EFL Cup tie against Manchester City, but Pulis hopes the England international will be fit to face Arsenal on 25 September.

"He is such a good player for us that we don't want to risk him going into a deeper, deeper, deeper hole," he said.

Livermore, who has five caps for his country, was part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the World Cup qualifying fixtures in June and October.

He tested positive for cocaine in 2015, almost a year after his newborn son, Jake Jr, died, but the Football Association did not ban him due to "the unique nature of circumstances".

Livermore has featured 21 times for the Baggies since joining from Hull in January, starting every Premier League game this season before the visit of West Ham.

"We had a chat with Jake at the beginning of the week," added Pulis. "Jake came to see me. He has felt a little bit jaded, mentally more than anything else.

"We check all of his running stats, and his data, and he had dropped off a bit.

"I think playing all the time has really, really taken it out of the boy."