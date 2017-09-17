Monday's back pages

The Independent's sport pages lead with Rooney's unhappy return to Old Trafford
But the Telegraph run with Romelu Lukaku's performance against his former club
The Sun also feature Lukaku's gesture to the Old Trafford crowd
The Guardian back page leads with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte complaining about his sides bad luck
