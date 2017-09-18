Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, St Johnstone, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass could be banned for Saturday's Old Firm derby against Celtic after allegedly making a rude gesture towards spectators during Friday's 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle. (Daily Record)

Declan John, who made his Rangers debut as a substitute against Thistle, insists he would relish the chance to take on Celtic's Patrick Roberts in the derby match. (Sun)

Rangers will, however, give captain Lee Wallace until the last minute to prove his fitness for the match against Celtic. (Sun)

Jim Duffy says Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle is the biggest game of Pedro Caixinha's Rangers career so far. (Sun)

Moussa Dembele was on target as Celtic beat Ross County 4-0 on Saturday

Celtic winger James Forrest says his side aim to do even better than their 5-1 win at Ibrox earlier this year when they return there on Saturday. (Herald)

And Forrest says Celtic striker Moussa Dembele's goal against Ross County on his return to the starting line-up is bad news for Scottish defences. (Daily Record)

Scott Brown wants to keep proving people wrong as Celtic captain and has refused to rule out signing a new contract when he is 34. (Daily Record)

Hibernian striker Anthony Stokes revealed manager Neil Lennon was furious with the players after they drew 2-2 with Motherwell, having led 2-0. (Sun)

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster could face a suspension after allegedly kicking a hole in referee Alan Muir's dressing room door following Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Dundee. (Sun)

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is being tracked by Celtic and Rangers. (Herald)

Anthony Stokes scored Hibs' two goals against Motherwell but the match ended all square

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason says it is time the Dons stopped dropping points against the sides in the bottom half of the Premiership. (Scotsman)

And Arnason is sure Aberdeen can beat Celtic at Pittodrie next month. (Express)

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty believes his side can finish ahead of Aberdeen and Rangers in this season's Premiership. (Sun)

Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones hopes he can force his way into the Northern Ireland first team. (Herald)

And Jones credits manager Lee McCulloch for the turnaround in his fortunes that has put him in the international frame. (Sun)

Dundee's A-Jay Leitch-Smith revealed captain Darren O'Dea denied him the chance to score his hat-trick against St Johnstone, by insisting striker Sofien Moussa take the spot kick awarded to them in the second half. (Various)

Celtic's Champions League Group B rivals Paris St-Germain had to rely on two own goals to clinch victory over Lyon. (Various)

Other gossip

Glasgow's Tim Swinson admits there is "no love lost" between Warriors and Munster ahead of the sides' meeting this Friday. (Herald)