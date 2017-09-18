Northern Ireland women's Republic qualifier live on BBC red button and website

Northern Ireland's women were beaten 4-1 by Norway in the opening World Cup qualifier on Friday

BBC coverage

How to follow: Live on BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland women's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday will be live on the BBC red button and sport website.

Alfie Wylie's Northern Irish will aim to rebound from Friday's opening 4-1 defeat in Norway as they host the Republic at Mourneview Park.

"It's great to see what the BBC are doing and the increasing coverage of the women's game," said Wylie.

"But it's totally deserved. These are elite sports people."

Media playback is not supported on this device Northern Ireland women's manager Alfie Wylie

Big media turnout at NI press briefing

Wylie and his team captain Marissa Callaghan both remarked on the big turnout of media at the team's East Belfast base on Monday as it was announced that all four of Northern Ireland's home qualifiers would be live on the BBC Sport website.

"This is the first time we have had so much exposure," admitted Cliftonville player Callaghan.

"We know that it's coming off the back of Northern Ireland's successful hosting of the Women's European Under-19 Finals but we're delighted to see it.

"We need it to bring more awareness to the women's game which will help to inspire our younger generation and get rid of the stigma that sport is just for boys."

However, Wylie accepts the increasing profile of the women's game brings its own pressures on his players.

"The girls are getting so much more attention now and with that comes a responsibility and an accountability.

"There is a pathway now here in Northern Ireland for them to be able to move on from and have a full-time career."

Republic favourites to win Irish derby

Sunderland's Stephanie Roche is in the Republic of Ireland squad for Tuesday's game at Mourneview Park

On paper, the Republic, 33rd in the Fifa rankings, will be favourites to beat Wylie's 60th-rated side but the ebullient Northern Ireland manager believes his players can cause a surprise.

"We're at home. I believe with our passion and our heart, we'll win this game."

Skipper Callaghan says the Northern Irish will be aiming to cut out the errors punished by the former world champions in Friedrikstad.

"We gave away a couple of silly goals. We conceded a penalty three minutes into first-half injury time and then gave away another goal in the 93rd minute.

"We worked hard but it could have been better and we have had a lot of feedback on the game and reflection on our individual performances."

Top seeds' Norway's opening win has given them an early lead in Group C although the Netherland are probably favourites to top the table after winning the European Championships in the summer.

The rankings suggest that the Republic will be the best of the rest but Wylie is on record as saying that he believes his team can target third place - and improve two spots on their fifth seeding.

The Republic's squad includes Sunderland's Stephanie Roche who finished second in Fifa's Puskas Award world goal of the year competition in 2013.

Republic skipper Katie McCabe said: "It's a huge occasion and there is a real buzz in the squad ahead of the game. We've had an excellent camp and trained really well. Everyone is fresh and raring to go.

"It's always exciting at the start of a new campaign and you can tell everyone is really up for it, and obviously, it's a great way to start a new campaign.

"The new players have come into the squad and slotted in really well. The standard has been really high out there so we really just want to get going now."