BBC Sport - Mark Sampson: Jodie Taylor 'shocked' by allegations about England boss

England striker Jodie Taylor says she is "shocked" by allegations of bullying and discrimination against head coach Mark Sampson.

The 34-year-old has been cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.

Top Stories