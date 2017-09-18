Gary Bollan: Forfar Athletic sack manager after run of defeats

Gary Bollan guided Forfar to promotion last season, but lasted only six games into the new campaign

Forfar Athletic have sacked manager Gary Bollan after Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Arbroath.

The loss was Forfar's fifth straight league defeat, leaving them bottom of Scottish League One.

Assistant Stuart Balmer and youth team boss Barry Sellars have been put in temporary charge of the first team.

"The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his hard work over the past 21 months," Forfar said in a statement.

Bollan took over at Forfar in December 2015, after leaving League One rivals Airdrieonians. He could not prevent them being relegated, but guided them back up to League One via the play-offs last season, having led League Two for all but three weeks of the season.

Forfar won their opening league match of this campaign, but then lost five in a row, conceding 15 goals and scoring only two.