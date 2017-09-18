Demarai Gray: Leicester midfielder 'close to new deal'

Demarai Gray scored his first goal since February against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup in August

Demarai Gray is close to signing a new Leicester deal, says manager Craig Shakespeare who added that the winger should use Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo as inspiration.

The Foxes reportedly rejected bids this summer from Bournemouth and Tottenham for Gray, who is set to start in Tuesday's EFL Cup game against Liverpool.

The 21-year-old has scored three goals since joining from Birmingham in 2016 and his end product has been criticised.

Portugal forward Ronaldo was 18 when he signed for Manchester United in 2003 and he took time to settle at Old Trafford.

"People used to criticise Ronaldo for the same things," said Shakespeare.

"With run of games and experience, that will come.

"If the opposition put two defenders against you and you're trying to beat them all the time, then you have to find another solution. That's what football is all about, finding the right solution for that given moment.

Speaking about the England U21 player's deal, Shakespeare added: "The contract is in the final instalments, his advisers are talking with our director of football and I'm excepting that to be completed sooner rather than later."

Leicester have won one of their past eight Premier League games and the former champions are 15th in the table after a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Shakespeare said that the club intend to keep all of their players, adding: "It's well documented we had bids for Demarai. We didn't want to sell him, we want to build the club with players of his ilk.

"He's shown a real desire now to want to stay and progress his career with this club. It's important we now tie that one up and concentrate purely on his football."