BBC Sport - England's Fran Kirby plays 'kerby' with Lionesses team-mate Millie Bright
Is Fran Kirby any good at 'kerby'?
Fran Kirby, one of the stars of the England women's football team, plays 'kerby' - for some, the ultimate childhood test of ball control - against Lionesses team-mate Millie Bright.
MATCH PREVIEW: England v Russia
Watch live coverage of England v Russia in their Women's World Cup qualifier, Tuesday 19 September, 18:30 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.