Glasgow City return to Petershill Park for domestic and European fixtures

Glasgow City were beaten by Swedish side Eskilstuna at the last-32 stage last season

Glasgow City will play their Champions League last-32 home leg with BIIK-Kazygurt at Petershill Park after announcing their return to the ground.

The reigning Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) champions have played at Airdrieonians' Excelsior Stadium for the past three years.

BIIK-Kazygurt visit City on 12 October, eight days after the first leg.

"To be honest, we never really wanted to leave Petershill," said club manager Laura Montgomery.

"But at the time, the pitch no longer conformed to Uefa standards and we saw little benefit in playing Champions League games at one venue and our domestic games at another.

"The Excelsior is a terrific stadium, but, as a Glasgow club, our preference is to be playing in our home city and Petershill now not only has a fantastic newly installed pitch surface it also has good transport links which helps fans attend matches."

City trail SWPL leaders Hibernian by two points but Glasgow have a game in hand and return to league action on Sunday against Spartans at Petershill.

Kazakhstan champions BIIK-Kazygurt won their group in the Champions League qualifying round, with City entering at the knockout phase.

"The smaller venue also helps build some of the best atmosphere the team has ever played in front of," added Montgomery.