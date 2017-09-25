Championship
Barnsley19:45QPR
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers

Brad Potts
Brad Potts came off injured after 82 minutes against Wolves on Saturday
Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts (ankle) should be fine to play despite being forced off in the defeat at Wolves.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) is likely to be out until after the upcoming international break.

Jordan Cousins is back in full training for QPR after a hamstring problem, but on-loan winger Kazenga LuaLua might not be involved after a family bereavement.

Grant Hall (tendonitis), Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) all remain unavailable through injury.

Match facts

  • Barnsley were 3-2 winners at Oakwell against QPR in the Championship last season - they have not won back-to-back home games against the Hoops since August 2002.
  • QPR have won seven of their last eight league meetings with the Tykes (L1), scoring at least twice in six of those eight games.
  • The Tykes, who lost 3-0 at home to Aston Villa in their last match at Oakwell, have not lost back-to-back home games by three or more goals since October 1971 - the first defeat in that run was also to Aston Villa.
  • QPR have only avoided defeat in two of their last 11 away league games (D2 L9) - on both occasions they were playing a Yorkshire side (0-0 at Leeds in March, 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday in August).
  • No side has scored more goals from free-kicks than Barnsley in the Championship this season (2 - level with Bristol City and Ipswich).

