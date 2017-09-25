Ipswich Town v Sunderland
Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy will keep faith with keeper Bartosz Bialkowski despite his own-goal blunder in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Leeds United.
Flynn Downes (thigh) is again absent, but skipper Luke Chambers will play despite a bang in the ribs.
Sunderland will assess Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman, who both missed the 2-1 loss to Cardiff City.
Boss Simon Grayson also awaits a report on striker Duncan Watmore, who played for the under-23 side on Sunday.
Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I lost my first 11 games (as Sunderland manager), nine of them in the Premier League, and they were bonkers thinking I could keep them up.
"I get what Simon is going through, it is tough. You've got to get a foothold somewhere and they'll be looking for that down here.
"Simon got the job because of how well he did at Preston and how competitive they were. But he's gone to a club that are used to losing and spiralling downwards and it's hard to change that.
"If we continue to play like we did on Saturday we'll win games. We had Leeds by the scruff of the neck in the second half."
Match facts
- Ipswich have won six of their last eight league games against Sunderland at Portman Road (D1 L1).
- This is the first meeting between the sides in any competition since January 2007 - the Black Cats, then managed by Roy Keane, won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light with a goal from David Connolly.
- In seven visits to Portman Road in all competitions, Simon Grayson has never beaten Ipswich as a manager, drawing three and losing four.
- The Black Cats are the only side in the Championship this season yet to keep a clean sheet.
- None of Ipswich's last 15 league matches have ended as draws (W8 L7).
- David McGoldrick has been directly involved in three of Ipswich's last four goals in the Championship (two goals and one assist).