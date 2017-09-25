Burton Albion v Aston Villa
Burton Albion hope to have defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford fit after both suffered minor injuries in Saturday's draw with QPR.
Joe Mason and Matty Lund could return after injury but midfielder Will Miller (hamstring) is struggling.
Villa will check on Henri Lansbury and Gabby Agbonlahor, although boss Steve Bruce is not expected to make changes.
The visitors, unbeaten now in six Championship games, are up to ninth after winning their last two.
Match facts
- This is just the third league meeting between the teams. Villa won 2-1 at home last season on Boxing Day, then drew 1-1 in the return in April.
- Nigel Clough has faced Steve Bruce five times as a manager and is yet to get the better of him.
- Burton have only kept one clean sheet in their last 19 home league games, a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in March.
- Villa are looking to record back-to-back away league victories for the first time since September 2014.
- Burton have scored 83% of their six Championship goals this season on home soil - the highest proportion of any team.