Burton Albion v Aston Villa

John Brayford also played for Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough during their first spell at the club, as well as at Derby County and Sheffield United

Burton Albion hope to have defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford fit after both suffered minor injuries in Saturday's draw with QPR.

Joe Mason and Matty Lund could return after injury but midfielder Will Miller (hamstring) is struggling.

Villa will check on Henri Lansbury and Gabby Agbonlahor, although boss Steve Bruce is not expected to make changes.

The visitors, unbeaten now in six Championship games, are up to ninth after winning their last two.

Match facts