Millwall v Reading
- From the section Football
Millwall forward Lee Gregory is unavailable for the visit of Reading as he serves the final game of his three-match ban for a red card against QPR.
Tom Elliott (quad) is injured, but Neil Harris has no other selection concerns.
Jordan Obita is a doubt for Reading after colliding with the advertising hoardings in the 1-1 draw with Hull.
Modou Barrow (knee) and Leandro Bacuna (knock) will be assessed and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could start after coming off the bench to score on Saturday.
Match facts
- Millwall haven't beaten Reading in a match in any competition since August 2004, drawing four and losing eight since, including a 3-1 defeat in this season's League Cup.
- Reading have only conceded two goals in their last eight trips to The Den (W5 D2 L1).
- Millwall have won 15 of their last 22 home matches in all competitions (D5 L2), winning their last two without conceding a goal.
- The Royals are winless in their last three league games (D2 L1), while they haven't gone four without a win in the Championship since October 2016.
- The Lions are averaging the fewest possession in Championship games this season (39%), while opponents Reading average the most (62%).