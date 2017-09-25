Millwall v Reading

Jordan Obita was stretchered off on Saturday after hitting the advertising boards

Millwall forward Lee Gregory is unavailable for the visit of Reading as he serves the final game of his three-match ban for a red card against QPR.

Tom Elliott (quad) is injured, but Neil Harris has no other selection concerns.

Jordan Obita is a doubt for Reading after colliding with the advertising hoardings in the 1-1 draw with Hull.

Modou Barrow (knee) and Leandro Bacuna (knock) will be assessed and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could start after coming off the bench to score on Saturday.

