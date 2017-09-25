Championship
Brentford19:45Derby
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Derby County

John Egan
John Egan was substituted in the 16th minute of Brentford's win over Bolton after a clash of heads
Brentford will assess captain John Egan after the defender suffered a head injury in the 3-0 win over Bolton.

Manager Dean Smith is still without attackers Sergi Canos (ankle) and Lasse Vibe (foot) as he looks to build on a first league win of the season.

Derby are monitoring midfielder Tom Lawrence and defender Curtis Davies, who both have groin problems.

George Thorne is also a doubt after illness at the weekend, but Johnny Russell is fit and could be involved.

Match facts

  • The Bees, 4-0 winners over Derby in April, haven't beaten them in back-to-back league games since October 1937.
  • The Rams have won just two of their last 10 visits to Griffin Park in all competitions (D4 L4), a 3-1 win in the Championship in February 2016 and a 4-3 win in the Anglo-Italian Cup in January 1993.
  • The Bees are winless in six home matches in all competitions (D3 L3), last enduring a longer run without winning between September and December 2006 (11 matches).
  • Chris Martin has been involved in three goals in three away league matches at Griffin Park, scoring two and assisting one, including scoring in both previous appearances there for Derby.
  • The Rams are on their longest away league run without a clean sheet (13 games) since September 2008, when they went 16 on the road without one.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
