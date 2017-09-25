Championship
Cardiff19:45Leeds
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Neil Warnock
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock managed Leeds for 14 months, from February 2012 to April 2013
Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is set to return against his former side on Tuesday after being rested on Saturday.

Bluebirds full-back Lee Peltier should be fit despite a knock, while winger Junior Hoilett is likely to start.

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson could return to the XI after missing the win over Ipswich with a muscle injury.

Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga returned to Germany on Saturday after the birth of his daughter but came back to training on Monday and will play.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have lost their last two home league games against Leeds - more than they had lost in their previous 22 home games against the Whites (1).
  • Since he left his job as Leeds boss in April 2013, Neil Warnock has won all three league meetings against his former side, including a 2-0 win at Elland Road last season with Cardiff.
  • Warnock's last two home Championship defeats on a Tuesday came as Leeds boss - he lost 7-3 to Nottingham Forest in March 2012 and 3-2 to Hull in September 2012, but has not lost any since (W6 D3).
  • None of Leeds' last 48 away matches in all competitions have ended goalless - should there be a goal in this game, it would equal their second longest run without an away 0-0 in their history (49 games between November 2007 and August 2009).
  • The Whites have won six of their first nine league games of a season in the top two tiers of English football for the first time since 1999/2000 in the Premier League (also won six).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
