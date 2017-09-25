Hull City v Preston North End
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has doubts over winger Kamil Grosicki after he missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Reading with a knock.
Striker Fraizer Campbell scored his first goal since returning to the club in the draw with the Royals.
Preston could be without midfielders Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson again for the trip to the KCOM Stadium.
The pair missed North End's draw against Millwall on Saturday through illness and a dead leg respectively.
Match facts
- Hull have won five of their last six home games against Preston in all competitions (D1), winning each of the last four in a row.
- The Lilywhites last away league win at Hull came at Boothferry Park in September 1992, winning 4-2 in a third tier match.
- The Tigers have both scored and conceded at least 15 goals after nine league games in a season for the first time since 1965/66.
- Fraizer Campbell has made five league substitute appearances at the KCOM (three for Hull, one for Cardiff and one for Crystal Palace) and been involved in a goal in four of those (three goals, one assist) including assisting David Meyler's goal against Sunderland in their last home match.
- Alex Neil is looking to win back-to-back away league matches as a manager for the first time since April 2015 when he was in charge of Norwich.