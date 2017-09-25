Hull City v Preston North End

Kamil Grosicki has scored twice for Hull City so far this season

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has doubts over winger Kamil Grosicki after he missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Reading with a knock.

Striker Fraizer Campbell scored his first goal since returning to the club in the draw with the Royals.

Preston could be without midfielders Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson again for the trip to the KCOM Stadium.

The pair missed North End's draw against Millwall on Saturday through illness and a dead leg respectively.

Match facts