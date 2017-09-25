Championship
Hull19:45Preston
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Preston North End

Kamil Grosicki
Kamil Grosicki has scored twice for Hull City so far this season
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has doubts over winger Kamil Grosicki after he missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at Reading with a knock.

Striker Fraizer Campbell scored his first goal since returning to the club in the draw with the Royals.

Preston could be without midfielders Paul Gallagher and Ben Pearson again for the trip to the KCOM Stadium.

The pair missed North End's draw against Millwall on Saturday through illness and a dead leg respectively.

Match facts

  • Hull have won five of their last six home games against Preston in all competitions (D1), winning each of the last four in a row.
  • The Lilywhites last away league win at Hull came at Boothferry Park in September 1992, winning 4-2 in a third tier match.
  • The Tigers have both scored and conceded at least 15 goals after nine league games in a season for the first time since 1965/66.
  • Fraizer Campbell has made five league substitute appearances at the KCOM (three for Hull, one for Cardiff and one for Crystal Palace) and been involved in a goal in four of those (three goals, one assist) including assisting David Meyler's goal against Sunderland in their last home match.
  • Alex Neil is looking to win back-to-back away league matches as a manager for the first time since April 2015 when he was in charge of Norwich.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
