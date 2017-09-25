Championship
Bristol City19:45Bolton
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Cauley Woodrow
Cauley Woodrow has scored one goal in three appearances for Bristol City this season
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:00 BST

Bristol City's on-loan striker Cauley Woodrow (thigh) is available again, but Tuesday's game will come too soon for full-back Eros Pisano (knee).

Striker Milan Djuric (groin) and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain sidelined for the Robins.

Bolton will be without midfielder Jem Karacan after he picked up a fifth booking of the season in their 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

Adam Le Fondre and Aaron Wilbraham may come in for Phil Parkinson's side.

Bristol City's assistant head coach Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol:

"People outside of the dressing room might say it is a 'home banker' but Bolton are no mugs.

"They have got some danger men. Yes, they've had a tough start to the season, but last season was fantastic for the whole club.

"Complacency is our biggest enemy right now."

Match facts

  • This will be Bristol City's first home league meeting with Bolton since they thrashed them 6-0 at Ashton Gate in March 2016.
  • The Trotters have won two of their past four league visits to Bristol City (L2), as many as they'd won in their previous 23 combined.
  • The Robins have won eight of their past 11 home games in all competitions (D2 L1), scoring at least twice in all of those victories.
  • Bolton are winless in their past 29 away Championship games (D8 L21).
  • Bolton have lost their past three away matches in all competitions, all by two or more goals. They haven't lost four consecutively by that margin since March 1980.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC