Bradford City 0-3 Fleetwood Town
Former Bradford players Devante Cole and Jordy Hiwula scored two of the goals as Fleetwood gained revenge for last season's League One play-off semi-final defeat with victory at Valley Parade.
Fleetwood's win - their first at Valley Parade - ended Bradford's six-match unbeaten league run that had lifted them into third place. All the goals came in a 19-minute spell in the second half.
After a dour first period, Fleetwood shook the Bantams by going in front in the 51st minute following a mistake by Bradford skipper Romain Vincelot.
The goal was scored by Hiwula, who was Bradford's leading scorer last season during a season-long loan from Huddersfield.
Cole, who joined Fleetwood from Bradford two seasons ago, intercepted Vincelot's pass before delivering a through ball for Hiwula to score.
The visitors scored a second five minutes later after goalkeeper Colin Doyle was booked for bringing down Cole on the edge of the penalty area.
Kyle Dempsey's free-kick rebounded off the defensive wall, but he retrieved the ball to cross for Cole to score with a close-range shot.
Ashley Hunter then put the result beyond doubt with a third goal, two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He took a pass from Cole in a Fleetwood counter-attack before scoring with a shot into the far top corner.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1DoyleBooked at 54mins
- 29McMahon
- 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 29mins
- 5Kilgallon
- 3ChicksenSubstituted forPoleonat 80'minutes
- 6Vincelot
- 4Reeves
- 7Law
- 17Gilliead
- 19JonesSubstituted forWykeat 57'minutes
- 34PatrickSubstituted forTaylorat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 9Wyke
- 10Taylor
- 11Poleon
- 15Field
- 18Hendrie
- 23Raeder
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 12Bolger
- 6Pond
- 5Eastham
- 2Coyle
- 18GlendonSubstituted forSowerbyat 81'minutes
- 8Dempsey
- 11Grant
- 3Bell
- 7Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forHunterat 69'minutes
- 44ColeSubstituted forBurnsat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 9Burns
- 15Rodgers
- 20Ekpolo
- 22Hunter
- 23Schwabl
- 28Sowerby
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 18,799
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Fleetwood Town 3.
Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Hand ball by Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jake Reeves (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Jake Reeves (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Matthew Kilgallon (Bradford City).
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Devante Cole.
Foul by Jake Reeves (Bradford City).
Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jack Sowerby replaces George Glendon.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Dominic Poleon replaces Adam Chicksen.
Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Glendon (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt saved. Jake Reeves (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Hand ball by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Jake Reeves (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, Fleetwood Town 3. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Devante Cole.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Cian Bolger.
Attempt blocked. Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.
Attempt saved. Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.