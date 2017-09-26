League One
Bradford0Fleetwood3

Bradford City 0-3 Fleetwood Town

Former Bradford players Devante Cole and Jordy Hiwula scored two of the goals as Fleetwood gained revenge for last season's League One play-off semi-final defeat with victory at Valley Parade.

Fleetwood's win - their first at Valley Parade - ended Bradford's six-match unbeaten league run that had lifted them into third place. All the goals came in a 19-minute spell in the second half.

After a dour first period, Fleetwood shook the Bantams by going in front in the 51st minute following a mistake by Bradford skipper Romain Vincelot.

The goal was scored by Hiwula, who was Bradford's leading scorer last season during a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Cole, who joined Fleetwood from Bradford two seasons ago, intercepted Vincelot's pass before delivering a through ball for Hiwula to score.

The visitors scored a second five minutes later after goalkeeper Colin Doyle was booked for bringing down Cole on the edge of the penalty area.

Kyle Dempsey's free-kick rebounded off the defensive wall, but he retrieved the ball to cross for Cole to score with a close-range shot.

Ashley Hunter then put the result beyond doubt with a third goal, two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He took a pass from Cole in a Fleetwood counter-attack before scoring with a shot into the far top corner.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1DoyleBooked at 54mins
  • 29McMahon
  • 22Knight-PercivalBooked at 29mins
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 3ChicksenSubstituted forPoleonat 80'minutes
  • 6Vincelot
  • 4Reeves
  • 7Law
  • 17Gilliead
  • 19JonesSubstituted forWykeat 57'minutes
  • 34PatrickSubstituted forTaylorat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 9Wyke
  • 10Taylor
  • 11Poleon
  • 15Field
  • 18Hendrie
  • 23Raeder

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 12Bolger
  • 6Pond
  • 5Eastham
  • 2Coyle
  • 18GlendonSubstituted forSowerbyat 81'minutes
  • 8Dempsey
  • 11Grant
  • 3Bell
  • 7Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forHunterat 69'minutes
  • 44ColeSubstituted forBurnsat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 9Burns
  • 15Rodgers
  • 20Ekpolo
  • 22Hunter
  • 23Schwabl
  • 28Sowerby
Referee:
Graham Salisbury
Attendance:
18,799

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home21
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Bradford City 0, Fleetwood Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Fleetwood Town 3.

Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Hand ball by Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jake Reeves (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Jake Reeves (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Matthew Kilgallon (Bradford City).

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Devante Cole.

Foul by Jake Reeves (Bradford City).

Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jack Sowerby replaces George Glendon.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Dominic Poleon replaces Adam Chicksen.

Attempt missed. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Glendon (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt saved. Jake Reeves (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Hand ball by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Jake Reeves (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 0, Fleetwood Town 3. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Devante Cole.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ashley Hunter replaces Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Cian Bolger.

Attempt blocked. Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Attempt blocked. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Kyle Dempsey.

Attempt saved. Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Attempt saved. Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Bradford City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury10820157826
2Wigan107121861222
3Peterborough106222113820
4Bradford106221612420
5Scunthorpe10541113819
6Blackpool105321511418
7Charlton105231614217
8Blackburn9513148616
9Fleetwood95131715216
10Rotherham105052013715
11Portsmouth104241412214
12MK Dons10424911-214
13Walsall103431518-313
14Southend103431417-313
15Oxford Utd103341413112
16Bristol Rovers104061522-712
17Rochdale102441013-310
18Doncaster102351112-19
19Bury102351215-39
20Wimbledon10226511-68
21Northampton10226815-78
22Gillingham10145614-87
23Oldham102171525-107
24Plymouth10127617-115
Top Stories