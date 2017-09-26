Bradford City 0-3 Fleetwood Town

Former Bradford players Devante Cole and Jordy Hiwula scored two of the goals as Fleetwood gained revenge for last season's League One play-off semi-final defeat with victory at Valley Parade.

Fleetwood's win - their first at Valley Parade - ended Bradford's six-match unbeaten league run that had lifted them into third place. All the goals came in a 19-minute spell in the second half.

After a dour first period, Fleetwood shook the Bantams by going in front in the 51st minute following a mistake by Bradford skipper Romain Vincelot.

The goal was scored by Hiwula, who was Bradford's leading scorer last season during a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Cole, who joined Fleetwood from Bradford two seasons ago, intercepted Vincelot's pass before delivering a through ball for Hiwula to score.

The visitors scored a second five minutes later after goalkeeper Colin Doyle was booked for bringing down Cole on the edge of the penalty area.

Kyle Dempsey's free-kick rebounded off the defensive wall, but he retrieved the ball to cross for Cole to score with a close-range shot.

Ashley Hunter then put the result beyond doubt with a third goal, two minutes after coming on as a substitute. He took a pass from Cole in a Fleetwood counter-attack before scoring with a shot into the far top corner.

