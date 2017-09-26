League One
Blackburn2Rotherham0

Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rotherham United

Blackburn returned to winning ways in League One by seeing off travel sick Rotherham.

Rovers had picked up just a point from their previous two outings but were too good for the Millers, with Marcus Antonsson's first-half header and Harry Chapman's late effort sealing the points.

Blackburn had already stated their intention with a fast start that saw Dominic Samuel denied by the woodwork twice inside the opening 16 minutes, first a header which thumped the crossbar and then with a low shot that hit the inside of the post.

The breakthrough deservedly came in the 26th minute when Antonsson headed in at the near post from a corner following a good save from Marek Rodak to deny Samuel.

It was only thanks to Rodak that Blackburn were not out of sight by half-time as the Millers goalkeeper twice denied Bradley Dack and also made a fine stop to tip Antonsson's effort over the crossbar.

The Millers did improve after the break, and had a goal ruled out, but they did not deserve anything from the game, which Rovers wrapped up when Chapman slammed home at the second attempt.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 16Caddis
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 25DowningBooked at 23mins
  • 3Williams
  • 31Bennett
  • 29EvansBooked at 71minsSubstituted forWhittinghamat 74'minutes
  • 6Smallwood
  • 23DackSubstituted forChapmanat 69'minutes
  • 9SamuelBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHartat 79'minutes
  • 20Antonsson

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 5Hart
  • 8Chapman
  • 10Graham
  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 15Ward

Rotherham

  • 13RodákBooked at 45mins
  • 4VaulksBooked at 90mins
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6WoodBooked at 80mins
  • 18PurringtonSubstituted forMattockat 20'minutes
  • 23R Williams
  • 16Potter
  • 8Frecklington
  • 22NewellSubstituted forYatesat 81'minutes
  • 7FordeSubstituted forTowellat 65'minutes
  • 24MooreBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 3Mattock
  • 5Ajayi
  • 17Towell
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 21Yates
  • 25Cummings
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
10,228

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 0.

Attempt missed. Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United).

Attempt missed. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Hand ball by Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers).

Booking

Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sam Hart (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

Attempt blocked. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 0. Harry Chapman (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Darren Potter.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.

Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Potter (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Joe Newell.

Booking

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sam Hart replaces Dominic Samuel.

Attempt missed. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Peter Whittingham replaces Corry Evans.

Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).

Richard Towell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Will Vaulks.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Chapman replaces Bradley Dack.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by David Raya Martin.

Attempt saved. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.

Attempt missed. Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Richard Wood.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury10820157826
2Wigan107121861222
3Peterborough106222113820
4Bradford106221612420
5Scunthorpe10541113819
6Blackpool105321511418
7Charlton105231614217
8Blackburn9513148616
9Fleetwood95131715216
10Rotherham105052013715
11Portsmouth104241412214
12MK Dons10424911-214
13Walsall103431518-313
14Southend103431417-313
15Oxford Utd103341413112
16Bristol Rovers104061522-712
17Rochdale102441013-310
18Doncaster102351112-19
19Bury102351215-39
20Wimbledon10226511-68
21Northampton10226815-78
22Gillingham10145614-87
23Oldham102171525-107
24Plymouth10127617-115
View full League One table

Top Stories