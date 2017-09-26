Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rotherham United

Blackburn returned to winning ways in League One by seeing off travel sick Rotherham.

Rovers had picked up just a point from their previous two outings but were too good for the Millers, with Marcus Antonsson's first-half header and Harry Chapman's late effort sealing the points.

Blackburn had already stated their intention with a fast start that saw Dominic Samuel denied by the woodwork twice inside the opening 16 minutes, first a header which thumped the crossbar and then with a low shot that hit the inside of the post.

The breakthrough deservedly came in the 26th minute when Antonsson headed in at the near post from a corner following a good save from Marek Rodak to deny Samuel.

It was only thanks to Rodak that Blackburn were not out of sight by half-time as the Millers goalkeeper twice denied Bradley Dack and also made a fine stop to tip Antonsson's effort over the crossbar.

The Millers did improve after the break, and had a goal ruled out, but they did not deserve anything from the game, which Rovers wrapped up when Chapman slammed home at the second attempt.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.