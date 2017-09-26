Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 0.
Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Rotherham United
Blackburn returned to winning ways in League One by seeing off travel sick Rotherham.
Rovers had picked up just a point from their previous two outings but were too good for the Millers, with Marcus Antonsson's first-half header and Harry Chapman's late effort sealing the points.
Blackburn had already stated their intention with a fast start that saw Dominic Samuel denied by the woodwork twice inside the opening 16 minutes, first a header which thumped the crossbar and then with a low shot that hit the inside of the post.
The breakthrough deservedly came in the 26th minute when Antonsson headed in at the near post from a corner following a good save from Marek Rodak to deny Samuel.
It was only thanks to Rodak that Blackburn were not out of sight by half-time as the Millers goalkeeper twice denied Bradley Dack and also made a fine stop to tip Antonsson's effort over the crossbar.
The Millers did improve after the break, and had a goal ruled out, but they did not deserve anything from the game, which Rovers wrapped up when Chapman slammed home at the second attempt.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 16Caddis
- 14Mulgrew
- 25DowningBooked at 23mins
- 3Williams
- 31Bennett
- 29EvansBooked at 71minsSubstituted forWhittinghamat 74'minutes
- 6Smallwood
- 23DackSubstituted forChapmanat 69'minutes
- 9SamuelBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHartat 79'minutes
- 20Antonsson
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 5Hart
- 8Chapman
- 10Graham
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 15Ward
Rotherham
- 13RodákBooked at 45mins
- 4VaulksBooked at 90mins
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6WoodBooked at 80mins
- 18PurringtonSubstituted forMattockat 20'minutes
- 23R Williams
- 16Potter
- 8Frecklington
- 22NewellSubstituted forYatesat 81'minutes
- 7FordeSubstituted forTowellat 65'minutes
- 24MooreBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 3Mattock
- 5Ajayi
- 17Towell
- 19Clarke-Harris
- 21Yates
- 25Cummings
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 10,228
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 0.
Attempt missed. Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Richard Towell (Rotherham United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Hand ball by Peter Whittingham (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Hart (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Rotherham United).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt blocked. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Rotherham United 0. Harry Chapman (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Darren Potter.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Lee Frecklington.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Michael Ihiekwe.
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Potter (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jerry Yates replaces Joe Newell.
Booking
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Attempt blocked. Kieffer Moore (Rotherham United) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sam Hart replaces Dominic Samuel.
Attempt missed. Marcus Antonsson (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Peter Whittingham replaces Corry Evans.
Foul by Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).
Ryan Williams (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Richard Towell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Harry Chapman replaces Bradley Dack.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by David Raya Martin.
Attempt saved. Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt missed. Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Richard Wood.