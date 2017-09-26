Southend United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

Jason Demetriou's deflected second-half strike handed Southend a 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.

The right-back's cross was turned into his own net by Dons goalkeeper George Long as the Shrimpers recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Despite the final scoreline, the Dons had the better of the first half with Will Nightingale heading inches wide and Anthony Wordsworth firing against his own left post.

Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley then did well to deny George Francomb from long range before the home side improved at the start of the second half.

As a result, Nile Ranger saw a 20-yard shot saved by Long, who then also denied Ryan Leonard.

But, with 60 minutes on the clock, the Shrimpers bagged the only goal of the game with Demetriou collecting a pass from Michael Timlin before firing home.

Dons' Dean Parrett saw an immediate effort ruled out for handball before the Shrimpers' Josh Wright also had an effort disallowed for offside.

