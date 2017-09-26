Match ends, Southend United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Southend United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
Jason Demetriou's deflected second-half strike handed Southend a 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.
The right-back's cross was turned into his own net by Dons goalkeeper George Long as the Shrimpers recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Despite the final scoreline, the Dons had the better of the first half with Will Nightingale heading inches wide and Anthony Wordsworth firing against his own left post.
Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley then did well to deny George Francomb from long range before the home side improved at the start of the second half.
As a result, Nile Ranger saw a 20-yard shot saved by Long, who then also denied Ryan Leonard.
But, with 60 minutes on the clock, the Shrimpers bagged the only goal of the game with Demetriou collecting a pass from Michael Timlin before firing home.
Dons' Dean Parrett saw an immediate effort ruled out for handball before the Shrimpers' Josh Wright also had an effort disallowed for offside.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24DemetriouBooked at 73mins
- 5Ferdinand
- 27Kyprianou
- 8Timlin
- 44Wright
- 18Leonard
- 4WordsworthSubstituted forWhiteat 80'minutes
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forMcGlashanat 70'minutes
- 10CoxSubstituted forRobinsonat 55'minutes
- 50Ranger
Substitutes
- 2Hendrie
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 16Yearwood
- 17McGlashan
- 31Robinson
- 48White
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4Oshilaja
- 5Nightingale
- 7Francomb
- 18ParrettSubstituted forForresterat 67'minutes
- 14Trotter
- 17BarchamSubstituted forCharlesat 81'minutes
- 19SoaresSubstituted forAbdouat 76'minutes
- 10McDonaldBooked at 63mins
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 8Abdou
- 11Forrester
- 21Kaja
- 24McDonnell
- 26Hartigan
- 32Charles
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 5,881
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by John White.
Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nadjim Abdou (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Southend United).
Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Harry Kyprianou (Southend United).
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nile Ranger (Southend United).
Will Nightingale (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Darius Charles replaces Andy Barcham.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. John White replaces Anthony Wordsworth.
Attempt missed. Nile Ranger (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Nadjim Abdou replaces Tom Soares.
Josh Wright (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt blocked. Tom Soares (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Jermaine McGlashan.
Booking
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Anton Ferdinand (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Hand ball by Nile Ranger (Southend United).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Harry Forrester replaces Dean Parrett.
Attempt saved. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Booking
Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cody McDonald (AFC Wimbledon).
Hand ball by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).