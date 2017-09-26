Match ends, Blackpool 0, Rochdale 0.
Blackpool 0-0 Rochdale
Rochdale became the first side to take a point off Blackpool in their last eight games at Bloomfield Road as they held the Seasiders to a goalless draw.
Blackpool had a clear chance to go ahead after 11 minutes as Sessi D'Almeida burst through but Josh Lillis produced an excellent one-on-one save.
Lillis was called into action again after 20 minutes, pushing Callum Cooke's 20-yard strike wide, before Curtis Tilt headed over from four yards from the resulting corner.
Rochdale's first effort came after 23 minutes as Oliver Rathbone picked out Ian Henderson, whose low header was straight at Ryan Allsop.
The visitors started the second half as much the better team and came close to the opener in the 66th minute when Rathbone's shot deflected just wide of the post before Tilt was forced into a clearing header under his own crossbar.
Blackpool had the best chance to win it though after 71 minutes, but Viv Solomon-Otabor could not get enough contact from two yards to Sean Longstaff's drive across the face of goal.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 26Allsop
- 20Turton
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 14RyanBooked at 72minsSubstituted forAimsonat 80'minutes
- 15Longstaff
- 8D'AlmeidaSubstituted forMellorat 88'minutes
- 24CookeSubstituted forDelfounesoat 73'minutes
- 7Vassell
- 17Solomon-Otabor
Substitutes
- 1Williams
- 2Mellor
- 3Taylor
- 6Aimson
- 10Clayton
- 27Quigley
- 30Delfouneso
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 29Daniels
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 39Bunney
- 14RathboneSubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
- 12Williams
- 10Camps
- 11WilliamsSubstituted forAndrewat 58'minutes
- 40Henderson
- 17InmanSubstituted forDoneat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rafferty
- 3Ntlhe
- 7Slew
- 9Andrew
- 16Done
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 3,399
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Rochdale 0.
Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).
Attempt missed. Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Will Aimson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Donervon Daniels (Rochdale).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Kelvin Mellor replaces Sessi D'Almeida.
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Ryan Allsop.
Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Delay in match Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Steve Davies replaces Oliver Rathbone.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Will Aimson replaces Jimmy Ryan because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Matt Done replaces Bradden Inman.
Attempt missed. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked.
Delay in match Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Joe Bunney (Rochdale) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Nathan Delfouneso replaces Callum Cooke.
Booking
Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Colin Daniel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harrison McGahey (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Curtis Tilt.
Attempt blocked. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bradden Inman (Rochdale).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Jimmy Ryan.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Foul by Sessi D'Almeida (Blackpool).
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Calvin Andrew replaces Jordan Williams.