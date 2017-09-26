Gillingham 0-0 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Gillingham 0, Scunthorpe United 0.
Gillingham began life without Ady Pennock with a dreary goalless draw at home to Scunthorpe.
In a game of little incident, the Gills, who parted company with boss Pennock on Monday, had the better of the first half, going close through Sean Clare and Alex Lacey whilst also having a penalty appeal turned down.
Scunthorpe improved after the break, seeing Duane Holmes' drive well saved by Tomas Holy, and Tom Hopper could have stolen the points for the Iron late on but Holy was not to be beaten.
The hosts shaded the first half and Clare almost gave them the lead inside two minutes but the midfielder failed to get on the end of Elliott List's low cross from the right.
Lacey's shot on the stretch went just over following Ben Nugent's neat flick-on from a Clare corner after 39 minutes, while Holmes' fierce effort was well saved by the classy Holy in the 48th minute.
Hopper's clever turn and shot required the Czech keeper to be on full alert in an uneventful second half where neither side could fashion a winner.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'NeillSubstituted forParkerat 16'minutes
- 4Lacey
- 6Zakuani
- 19Nugent
- 12Ogilvie
- 8Hessenthaler
- 5Ehmer
- 33Byrne
- 28ClareSubstituted forStarkeyat 45'minutes
- 21ListSubstituted forNashat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Parker
- 20Oldaker
- 23Simpson
- 24Cundle
- 26Arnold
- 27Nash
- 29Starkey
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 23McArdle
- 5Wallace
- 33Butroid
- 19HolmesSubstituted forAdelakunat 85'minutes
- 12Bishop
- 6OjoSubstituted forMantomat 63'minutes
- 11Morris
- 14Hopper
- 9MaddenSubstituted forNovakat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Crofts
- 8Mantom
- 10van Veen
- 16Adelakun
- 17Novak
- 21Burgess
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Antony Coggins
- Attendance:
- 4,002
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Scunthorpe United 0.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jordan Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Jesse Starkey (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Tomas Holy.
Attempt saved. Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Duane Holmes.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Nash (Gillingham).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Josh Parker (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Delay in match Gabriel Zakuani (Gillingham) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Liam Nash replaces Elliott List.
Max Ehmer (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Josh Parker (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Sam Mantom replaces Funso Ojo.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Paddy Madden.
Foul by Josh Parker (Gillingham).
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Lewis Butroid.
Attempt blocked. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.