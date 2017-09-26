Match ends, MK Dons 0, Northampton Town 0.
Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Northampton Town
Northampton slipped into the League One relegation zone despite ending a run of two straight defeats by holding MK Dons to a 0-0 draw.
In what was a pretty lifeless local derby between two sides separated by less than 20 miles, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men dominated much of the second half and will count themselves unlucky not to have come away with maximum points.
Neither team managed to take a hold of the game during the opening exchanges inside a pretty flat Stadium MK but it was the hosts who were the first to threaten when Gboly Ariyibi fired just wide.
But the visitors responded well and had their best chance of the half moments before the break as Matt Crooks' effort on goal flew into the side netting.
The Cobblers should have left Milton Keynes with all three points though, as Dean Bowditch and Alex Revell both forced Dons keeper Lee Nicholls into smart saves late on - but a goalless draw leaves Hasselbaink's side winless in four.
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 25Brittain
- 2Williams
- 5Wootton
- 12Golbourne
- 8Cissé
- 15SeagerSubstituted forNesbittat 54'minutes
- 20TshibolaSubstituted forAgardat 72'minutes
- 26Gilbey
- 7Ariyibi
- 9SowSubstituted forMuirheadat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Lewington
- 6Upson
- 13Sietsma
- 14Agard
- 16Muirhead
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 21Nesbitt
Northampton
- 13Ingram
- 2Moloney
- 6Taylor
- 16Pierre
- 3Buchanan
- 26Poole
- 22CrooksSubstituted forBowditchat 45'minutes
- 29Grimes
- 11Powell
- 10RevellSubstituted forRichardsat 87'minutes
- 27HanleySubstituted forHoskinsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 4Kasim
- 5Barnett
- 7Waters
- 9Richards
- 14Hoskins
- 15Bowditch
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 11,340
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 0, Northampton Town 0.
Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons).
Brendon Moloney (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kieran Agard (MK Dons) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ousseynou Cissé.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Marc Richards replaces Alex Revell.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Dean Bowditch (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Robbie Muirhead (MK Dons) because of an injury.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Robbie Muirhead replaces Osman Sow.
Attempt missed. Alex Revell (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Attempt saved. Alex Revell (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Alex Revell (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George B Williams (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Raheem Hanley.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Kieran Agard replaces Aaron Tshibola.
Attempt missed. Dean Bowditch (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (MK Dons) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dean Bowditch (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ousseynou Cissé (MK Dons).
Dean Bowditch (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Grimes (Northampton Town).
Osman Sow (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Northampton Town).
Attempt saved. Dean Bowditch (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Aaron Tshibola (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raheem Hanley (Northampton Town).
Attempt saved. Alex Gilbey (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Ryan Seager.
Attempt missed. Osman Sow (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by George B Williams.
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (MK Dons) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by George B Williams.
Foul by Gboly Ariyibi (MK Dons).