Milton Keynes Dons 0-0 Northampton Town

Northampton slipped into the League One relegation zone despite ending a run of two straight defeats by holding MK Dons to a 0-0 draw.

In what was a pretty lifeless local derby between two sides separated by less than 20 miles, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men dominated much of the second half and will count themselves unlucky not to have come away with maximum points.

Neither team managed to take a hold of the game during the opening exchanges inside a pretty flat Stadium MK but it was the hosts who were the first to threaten when Gboly Ariyibi fired just wide.

But the visitors responded well and had their best chance of the half moments before the break as Matt Crooks' effort on goal flew into the side netting.

The Cobblers should have left Milton Keynes with all three points though, as Dean Bowditch and Alex Revell both forced Dons keeper Lee Nicholls into smart saves late on - but a goalless draw leaves Hasselbaink's side winless in four.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.