League One
Portsmouth 3-0 Bristol Rovers

Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman bagged a brace as his side cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.

Pitman, 29, continued his blistering early-season scoring form after taking his tally to eight goals since his summer move from Ipswich.

It was Rovers who started the better of the sides and almost took the lead after four minutes when Joe Partington's teasing cross was just too long for Billy Bodin.

Pompey were under threat again shortly afterwards when the visitors' frontline was denied by two last-ditch blocks in a goalmouth scramble.

However, the home side managed to edge themselves in front in the 43rd minute when Oliver Hawkins headed in from Dion Donohue's cross.

Pompey skipper Pitman then got the first of his second-half double in the 77th minute when he headed in from Matty Kennedy's cross.

He then wrapped the game up eight minutes later when he shrugged off a challenge before smashing it past Sam Slocombe in the Rovers net.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 6Burgess
  • 5Clarke
  • 17Donohue
  • 33Close
  • 7O'KeefeBooked at 29mins
  • 18Lowe
  • 8Pitman
  • 11KennedySubstituted forBennettat 87'minutes
  • 9HawkinsSubstituted forEvansat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Main
  • 22Naismith
  • 23Bennett
  • 25Talbot
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 22Partington
  • 4LockyerBooked at 57mins
  • 6SweeneySubstituted forBrownat 79'minutes
  • 20Bola
  • 8O Clarke
  • 14Lines
  • 7Sercombe
  • 10Bodin
  • 9HarrisonBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDunnwald-Turanat 79'minutes
  • 11NicholsSubstituted forTelfordat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 16Broadbent
  • 17Broom
  • 18Telford
  • 21Smith
  • 37Menayese
  • 49Dunnwald-Turan
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
17,716

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home8
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 0.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Gareth Evans.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Jamal Lowe.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Kyle Bennett replaces Matthew Kennedy.

Attempt missed. Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 3, Bristol Rovers 0. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Billy Bodin.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Gareth Evans replaces Oliver Hawkins.

Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Kenan Dunnwald replaces Ellis Harrison.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Lee Brown replaces Ryan Sweeney.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Bristol Rovers 0. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Partington (Bristol Rovers).

Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Attempt blocked. Chris Lines (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay in match Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Portsmouth).

Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dominic Telford replaces Tom Nichols.

Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) header from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Tom Lockyer.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Ryan Sweeney.

Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).

Tom Nichols (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

