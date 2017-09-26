Walsall 2-2 Charlton Athletic

League One
Dan Agyei's late goal salvaged Walsall's unbeaten League One record at the Bescot Stadium this season in a frenetic final few minutes in the 2-2 draw with Charlton.

Ricky Holmes looked to have secured the Addicks their first win in four with two minutes remaining but the hosts responded almost immediately through Agyei as the spoils were shared.

It was the visitors who went ahead in the 13th minute when Tarique Fosu controlled Jake Forster-Caskey's lofted ball over the defence before superbly slotting home under pressure inside the box.

Saddlers goalkeeper Mark Gillespie did well to keep out Billy Clarke's thumping drive before exceptionally tipping Josh Magennis' header onto the post.

It was a slightly fortunate equaliser for the hosts in the 41st minute as Tyler Roberts stuck his leg out to turn Nicky Devlin's cross from the right home.

Right at the death Holmes seemingly secured all three points as he volleyed home after Chris Solly's cross was cleared.

But a mere minute later Agyei supplied the equaliser with a phenomenal curling strike from distance as Walsall levelled for a second time.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 1Gillespie
  • 6Devlin
  • 14WilsonBooked at 30mins
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3LeahySubstituted forDonnellanat 85'minutes
  • 19IsmailBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKouhyarat 74'minutes
  • 7Chambers
  • 2Edwards
  • 11Morris
  • 10Oztumer
  • 18RobertsSubstituted forAgyeiat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Roberts
  • 15Kinsella
  • 17Flanagan
  • 23Donnellan
  • 24Roberts
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 32Agyei

Charlton

  • 1Amos
  • 20Solly
  • 15Konsa
  • 5Bauer
  • 22Dasilva
  • 19Forster-Caskey
  • 3KashiBooked at 57mins
  • 14Fosu-Henry
  • 10ClarkeSubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 72'minutes
  • 11Holmes
  • 9Magennis

Substitutes

  • 4Jackson
  • 13Phillips
  • 17Aribo
  • 18Ahearne-Grant
  • 21Dodoo
  • 23Sarr
  • 34Dijksteel
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
3,712

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 2, Charlton Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 2, Charlton Athletic 2.

Attempt blocked. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 2, Charlton Athletic 2. Daniel Agyei (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Walsall 1, Charlton Athletic 2. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Shaun Donnellan replaces Luke Leahy because of an injury.

Delay in match Luke Leahy (Walsall) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ben Amos.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Daniel Agyei replaces Tyler Roberts.

Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Zeli Ismail.

Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant replaces Billy Clarke because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic).

Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.

Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).

Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ahmed Kashi.

Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury10820157826
2Wigan107121861222
3Peterborough106222113820
4Bradford106221612420
5Scunthorpe10541113819
6Blackpool105321511418
7Charlton105231614217
8Blackburn9513148616
9Fleetwood95131715216
10Rotherham105052013715
11Portsmouth104241412214
12MK Dons10424911-214
13Walsall103431518-313
14Southend103431417-313
15Oxford Utd103341413112
16Bristol Rovers104061522-712
17Rochdale102441013-310
18Doncaster102351112-19
19Bury102351215-39
20Wimbledon10226511-68
21Northampton10226815-78
22Gillingham10145614-87
23Oldham102171525-107
24Plymouth10127617-115
View full League One table

