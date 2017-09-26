Match ends, Walsall 2, Charlton Athletic 2.
Walsall 2-2 Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Dan Agyei's late goal salvaged Walsall's unbeaten League One record at the Bescot Stadium this season in a frenetic final few minutes in the 2-2 draw with Charlton.
Ricky Holmes looked to have secured the Addicks their first win in four with two minutes remaining but the hosts responded almost immediately through Agyei as the spoils were shared.
It was the visitors who went ahead in the 13th minute when Tarique Fosu controlled Jake Forster-Caskey's lofted ball over the defence before superbly slotting home under pressure inside the box.
Saddlers goalkeeper Mark Gillespie did well to keep out Billy Clarke's thumping drive before exceptionally tipping Josh Magennis' header onto the post.
It was a slightly fortunate equaliser for the hosts in the 41st minute as Tyler Roberts stuck his leg out to turn Nicky Devlin's cross from the right home.
Right at the death Holmes seemingly secured all three points as he volleyed home after Chris Solly's cross was cleared.
But a mere minute later Agyei supplied the equaliser with a phenomenal curling strike from distance as Walsall levelled for a second time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1Gillespie
- 6Devlin
- 14WilsonBooked at 30mins
- 5Guthrie
- 3LeahySubstituted forDonnellanat 85'minutes
- 19IsmailBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKouhyarat 74'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 2Edwards
- 11Morris
- 10Oztumer
- 18RobertsSubstituted forAgyeiat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Roberts
- 15Kinsella
- 17Flanagan
- 23Donnellan
- 24Roberts
- 25Kouhyar
- 32Agyei
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 20Solly
- 15Konsa
- 5Bauer
- 22Dasilva
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 3KashiBooked at 57mins
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 10ClarkeSubstituted forAhearne-Grantat 72'minutes
- 11Holmes
- 9Magennis
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 13Phillips
- 17Aribo
- 18Ahearne-Grant
- 21Dodoo
- 23Sarr
- 34Dijksteel
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 3,712
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 2, Charlton Athletic 2.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Joe Edwards.
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 2, Charlton Athletic 2. Daniel Agyei (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Charlton Athletic 2. Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Shaun Donnellan replaces Luke Leahy because of an injury.
Delay in match Luke Leahy (Walsall) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Daniel Agyei replaces Tyler Roberts.
Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Maz Kouhyar replaces Zeli Ismail.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant replaces Billy Clarke because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tyler Roberts (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Ricky Holmes (Charlton Athletic).
Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jon Guthrie (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Billy Clarke (Charlton Athletic).
Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jay Dasilva (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Devlin (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Tarique Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Joe Edwards (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ahmed Kashi (Charlton Athletic).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Ahmed Kashi.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.