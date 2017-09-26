Match ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Wigan Athletic 1-0 Plymouth Argyle
Nick Powell scored the only goal with eight minutes left to hand Wigan a hard-earned but richly-deserved 1-0 win over Plymouth in League One.
The struggling Pilgrims had somehow kept Wigan out for over three-quarters of an entertaining encounter, only to concede a penalty when Michael Jacobs was fouled in the area.
Powell had twice seen close-range headers tipped over by Kyle Letheren - making his debut in goal for Plymouth - but stepped up and smashed the ball home to secure the three points.
And the goal was no more than Wigan deserved for a rampant performance that could and should have brought more goals.
Letheren performed heroics to keep out Powell, Will Grigg, Gavin Massey and Jacobs with a series of stunning saves.
And when he needed a stroke of luck, he got it when he saw a Sam Morsy shot strike Grigg on its way against the bar, with Powell also seeing a second-half effort disallowed for offside.
Even after Powell broke the deadlock, there was almost time for a late sting in the tale, with Graham Carey lining up a free-kick for Plymouth in stoppage-time.
The delivery flew over the Wigan wall, only to flick the bar on its way over.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 23Jones
- 2Byrne
- 22Dunkley
- 33Burn
- 26JamesSubstituted forElderat 62'minutes
- 5Morsy
- 8Evans
- 17Jacobs
- 11Massey
- 25PowellSubstituted forHuntat 90+2'minutes
- 9GriggSubstituted forToneyat 62'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 3Elder
- 6Power
- 10Toney
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 24Hunt
- 31Sarkic
Plymouth
- 25Letheren
- 2MillerBooked at 14minsSubstituted forSokolikat 37'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 5Edwards
- 4Songo'o
- 3Sawyer
- 7Sarcevic
- 10CareyBooked at 64mins
- 6NessBooked at 27mins
- 8AinsworthSubstituted forFletcherat 41'minutes
- 16Grant
- 13BlissettSubstituted forFoxat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Ciftci
- 11Lameiras
- 20Sokolik
- 21Wylde
- 24Fox
- 27Fletcher
- 31Cooper
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 7,868
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home15
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 1, Plymouth Argyle 0.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Noel Hunt replaces Nick Powell because of an injury.
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Plymouth Argyle 0. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Wigan Athletic. Michael Jacobs draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jakub Sokolik (Plymouth Argyle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Jamie Ness (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Yann Songo'o.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. David Fox replaces Nathan Blissett.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Ness.
Attempt blocked. Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jakub Sokolik.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jakub Sokolik.
Attempt saved. Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ivan Toney (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Callum Elder replaces Reece James.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Ivan Toney replaces William Grigg.
Booking
Jakub Sokolik (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jakub Sokolik (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Cheyenne Dunkley.
Lee Evans (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoni Sarcevic (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Hand ball by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
Attempt saved. Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.