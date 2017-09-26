Attempt saved. Sid Nelson (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 12Anyon
- 5Wiseman
- 4Hird
- 33JulesSubstituted forMaguireat 7'minutes
- 11Ugwu
- 28Weir
- 25Reed
- 24Kellett
- 32Briggs
- 19De Girolamo
- 10O'Grady
Substitutes
- 1Lee
- 9Dennis
- 17Dimaio
- 18Brewster
- 20Maguire
- 23Flores
- 26McCourt
Yeovil
- 1Krysiak
- 23James
- 25Nelson
- 3SmithBooked at 12mins
- 11Dickson
- 10Gray
- 4Worthington
- 16Bailey
- 7Khan
- 24Olomola
- 13Zoko
Substitutes
- 6Davies
- 9Browne
- 12Maddison
- 14Surridge
- 15Green
- 17Sowunmi
- 30Santos
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Artur Krysiak.
Attempt saved. Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).
Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sid Nelson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield).
Attempt missed. Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Laurence Maguire replaces Zak Jules because of an injury.
Delay in match Zak Jules (Chesterfield) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Yeovil Town 1. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artur Krysiak.
Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Chesterfield).
Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.