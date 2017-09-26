League Two
Chesterfield0Yeovil1

Chesterfield v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 12Anyon
  • 5Wiseman
  • 4Hird
  • 33JulesSubstituted forMaguireat 7'minutes
  • 11Ugwu
  • 28Weir
  • 25Reed
  • 24Kellett
  • 32Briggs
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 10O'Grady

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 9Dennis
  • 17Dimaio
  • 18Brewster
  • 20Maguire
  • 23Flores
  • 26McCourt

Yeovil

  • 1Krysiak
  • 23James
  • 25Nelson
  • 3SmithBooked at 12mins
  • 11Dickson
  • 10Gray
  • 4Worthington
  • 16Bailey
  • 7Khan
  • 24Olomola
  • 13Zoko

Substitutes

  • 6Davies
  • 9Browne
  • 12Maddison
  • 14Surridge
  • 15Green
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 30Santos
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamYeovil
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Sid Nelson (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Artur Krysiak.

Attempt saved. Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Scott Wiseman.

Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Laurence Maguire (Chesterfield).

Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Smith (Yeovil Town).

Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sid Nelson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris O'Grady (Chesterfield).

Attempt missed. Otis Khan (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Laurence Maguire replaces Zak Jules because of an injury.

Delay in match Zak Jules (Chesterfield) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 0, Yeovil Town 1. Olufela Olomola (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Artur Krysiak.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Chesterfield).

Ryan Dickson (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Accrington105321812618
6Mansfield10451159617
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10136713-66
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
Top Stories