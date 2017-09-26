Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 6Legge
- 12Taft
- 11Dunk
- 7Mingoia
- 4Deegan
- 18Maris
- 21Elito
- 9Ikpeazu
- 14Ibehre
Substitutes
- 3Carroll
- 13Mitov
- 15Osadebe
- 16O'Neil
- 20Brown
- 26Foy
- 27Howkins
Forest Green
- 23Russell
- 2Bennett
- 5Collins
- 21Roberts
- 20Iacovitti
- 17Wishart
- 4Traoré
- 34Osbourne
- 19Randall-Hurren
- 9Doidge
- 11Bugiel
Substitutes
- 1Collins
- 3Laird
- 10Brown
- 14Mullings
- 16Fitzwater
- 25Correia Gomes
- 33James
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Forest Green Rovers).
Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers).
George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 0. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Medy Elito.
Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by David Forde.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Omar Bugiel (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Omar Bugiel (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.