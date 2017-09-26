League Two
Cambridge1Forest Green0

Cambridge United v Forest Green Rovers

Line-ups

Cambridge

  • 1Forde
  • 2Halliday
  • 6Legge
  • 12Taft
  • 11Dunk
  • 7Mingoia
  • 4Deegan
  • 18Maris
  • 21Elito
  • 9Ikpeazu
  • 14Ibehre

Substitutes

  • 3Carroll
  • 13Mitov
  • 15Osadebe
  • 16O'Neil
  • 20Brown
  • 26Foy
  • 27Howkins

Forest Green

  • 23Russell
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Collins
  • 21Roberts
  • 20Iacovitti
  • 17Wishart
  • 4Traoré
  • 34Osbourne
  • 19Randall-Hurren
  • 9Doidge
  • 11Bugiel

Substitutes

  • 1Collins
  • 3Laird
  • 10Brown
  • 14Mullings
  • 16Fitzwater
  • 25Correia Gomes
  • 33James
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Forest Green Rovers).

Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dale Bennett (Forest Green Rovers).

George Maris (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cambridge United 1, Forest Green Rovers 0. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Medy Elito.

Attempt missed. Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by David Forde.

Attempt saved. Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Omar Bugiel (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Cambridge United).

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Omar Bugiel (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Mansfield10451159617
6Accrington105231813517
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10226813-58
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
