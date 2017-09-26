Goal! Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 0. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Port Vale v Accrington Stanley
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 36Roos
- 4Anderson
- 6Kay
- 24Smith
- 2Wilson
- 10Worrall
- 35Middleton
- 31Whitfield
- 3Denton
- 9Pope
- 14Barnett
Substitutes
- 5Davis
- 7Myers-Harness
- 12Hornby
- 19Turner
- 28de Freitas
- 32Tonge
- 33Gunning
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 4Donacien
- 27Rawson
- 3Hughes
- 12Thorniley
- 11McConville
- 6Nolan
- 28Conneely
- 7Clark
- 10Jackson
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 13Wolland
- 14Leacock-McLeod
- 15Sykes
- 18Dallison-Lisbon
- 19Wilks
- 26Johnson
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).
Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sean McConville.
Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.