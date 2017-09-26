League Two
Port Vale1Accrington0

Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 36Roos
  • 4Anderson
  • 6Kay
  • 24Smith
  • 2Wilson
  • 10Worrall
  • 35Middleton
  • 31Whitfield
  • 3Denton
  • 9Pope
  • 14Barnett

Substitutes

  • 5Davis
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 12Hornby
  • 19Turner
  • 28de Freitas
  • 32Tonge
  • 33Gunning

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 4Donacien
  • 27Rawson
  • 3Hughes
  • 12Thorniley
  • 11McConville
  • 6Nolan
  • 28Conneely
  • 7Clark
  • 10Jackson
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 8Brown
  • 13Wolland
  • 14Leacock-McLeod
  • 15Sykes
  • 18Dallison-Lisbon
  • 19Wilks
  • 26Johnson
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 0. David Worrall (Port Vale) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt missed. Tyrone Barnett (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Sean McConville (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Ben Whitfield (Port Vale).

Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Mark Hughes.

Ben Whitfield (Port Vale) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Sean McConville.

Liam Nolan (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Worrall (Port Vale).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Mansfield10451159617
6Accrington105231813517
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10226813-58
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
