James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Morecambe v Luton Town
-
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 17Lund
- 22Müller
- 5Old
- 3Brough
- 21Osborne
- 24Rose
- 7Thompson
- 15Wildig
- 10Campbell
- 9Oliver
Substitutes
- 2McGowan
- 4Kenyon
- 8Fleming
- 11Ellison
- 12Nizic
- 16Lavelle
- 29Lang
Luton
- 1Stech
- 7Stacey
- 44Sheehan
- 6Cuthbert
- 3Potts
- 16Rea
- 8Lee
- 14Cornick
- 22Gambin
- 9Hylton
- 19Collins
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 10Cook
- 21Senior
- 27Jarvis
- 36Shea
- 37Musonda
- 39Famewo
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).
Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Patrick Brough.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).
Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dan Potts (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).
Patrick Brough (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Glen Rea (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Müller.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.