League Two
Morecambe0Luton0

Morecambe v Luton Town

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 17Lund
  • 22Müller
  • 5Old
  • 3Brough
  • 21Osborne
  • 24Rose
  • 7Thompson
  • 15Wildig
  • 10Campbell
  • 9Oliver

Substitutes

  • 2McGowan
  • 4Kenyon
  • 8Fleming
  • 11Ellison
  • 12Nizic
  • 16Lavelle
  • 29Lang

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 44Sheehan
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 3Potts
  • 16Rea
  • 8Lee
  • 14Cornick
  • 22Gambin
  • 9Hylton
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 10Cook
  • 21Senior
  • 27Jarvis
  • 36Shea
  • 37Musonda
  • 39Famewo
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Old (Morecambe).

Attempt missed. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Patrick Brough.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Alan Sheehan (Luton Town).

Vadaine Oliver (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dan Potts (Luton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. James Collins (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by James Collins (Luton Town).

Patrick Brough (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Glen Rea (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Max Müller.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Mansfield10451159617
6Accrington105231813517
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10226813-58
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
View full League Two table

Top Stories