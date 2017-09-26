League Two
Lincoln City1Barnet0

Lincoln City v Barnet

Line-ups

Lincoln City

  • 21Vickers
  • 23Eardley
  • 15Dickie
  • 25Raggett
  • 3Habergham
  • 26Anderson
  • 16Bostwick
  • 30Woodyard
  • 7Ginnelly
  • 8Palmer
  • 10Green

Substitutes

  • 1Farman
  • 2Long
  • 4Whitehouse
  • 5Waterfall
  • 9Rhead
  • 12Chapman
  • 14Maguire-Drew

Barnet

  • 21Ross
  • 16Taylor
  • 4Clough
  • 6Nelson
  • 13Tutonda
  • 11Coulthirst
  • 20Vilhete
  • 10Campbell-Ryce
  • 18Fonguck
  • 14Akinola
  • 25Akpa Akpro

Substitutes

  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 12Taylor
  • 15Bover
  • 24Blackman
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 31McKenzie-Lyle
  • 35Hinckson-Mars
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamBarnet
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Michael Nelson.

Attempt blocked. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City).

Wesley Fonguck (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).

Wesley Fonguck (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Lincoln City 1, Barnet 0. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).

Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Accrington105321812618
6Mansfield10451159617
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10136713-66
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
View full League Two table

Top Stories