Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Lincoln City v Barnet
-
Line-ups
Lincoln City
- 21Vickers
- 23Eardley
- 15Dickie
- 25Raggett
- 3Habergham
- 26Anderson
- 16Bostwick
- 30Woodyard
- 7Ginnelly
- 8Palmer
- 10Green
Substitutes
- 1Farman
- 2Long
- 4Whitehouse
- 5Waterfall
- 9Rhead
- 12Chapman
- 14Maguire-Drew
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 16Taylor
- 4Clough
- 6Nelson
- 13Tutonda
- 11Coulthirst
- 20Vilhete
- 10Campbell-Ryce
- 18Fonguck
- 14Akinola
- 25Akpa Akpro
Substitutes
- 5Almeida Santos
- 12Taylor
- 15Bover
- 24Blackman
- 27Mason-Clark
- 31McKenzie-Lyle
- 35Hinckson-Mars
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Matt Green (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Michael Bostwick (Lincoln City).
Wesley Fonguck (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Lincoln City).
Wesley Fonguck (Barnet) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 1, Barnet 0. Ollie Palmer (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Neal Eardley (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
