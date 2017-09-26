League Two
Exeter0Notts County1

Exeter City v Notts County

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2Sweeney
  • 39Brown
  • 5Archibald-Henville
  • 3Woodman
  • 25Taylor
  • 4James
  • 6Tillson
  • 10Holmes
  • 33Reid
  • 11Stockley

Substitutes

  • 13Hamon
  • 19McAlinden
  • 20Jay
  • 21Moxey
  • 22Wilson
  • 28Edwards
  • 44Boateng

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 19Hunt
  • 5Duffy
  • 4Hewitt
  • 3Dickinson
  • 11Hawkridge
  • 22Yates
  • 24Milsom
  • 20Walker
  • 30Stead
  • 7Alessandra

Substitutes

  • 2Tootle
  • 6Hollis
  • 10Grant
  • 14Forte
  • 16Brisley
  • 17Smith
  • 34Fitzsimons
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Troy Brown.

Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).

Troy Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).

Attempt missed. Richard Duffy (Notts County) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Craig Woodman.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 0, Notts County 1. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Accrington105321812618
6Mansfield10451159617
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10136713-66
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
View full League Two table

Top Stories