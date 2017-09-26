Attempt saved. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Exeter City v Notts County
-
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 39Brown
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 3Woodman
- 25Taylor
- 4James
- 6Tillson
- 10Holmes
- 33Reid
- 11Stockley
Substitutes
- 13Hamon
- 19McAlinden
- 20Jay
- 21Moxey
- 22Wilson
- 28Edwards
- 44Boateng
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 19Hunt
- 5Duffy
- 4Hewitt
- 3Dickinson
- 11Hawkridge
- 22Yates
- 24Milsom
- 20Walker
- 30Stead
- 7Alessandra
Substitutes
- 2Tootle
- 6Hollis
- 10Grant
- 14Forte
- 16Brisley
- 17Smith
- 34Fitzsimons
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Troy Brown.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Terry Hawkridge (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Lewis Alessandra (Notts County).
Troy Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Yates (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Tillson (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Richard Duffy (Notts County) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Craig Woodman.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 0, Notts County 1. Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
