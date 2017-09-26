Hand ball by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
Grimsby Town v Colchester United
-
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 2Davies
- 6Collins
- 5Clarke
- 3Dixon
- 27Dembele
- 7Berrett
- 19Summerfield
- 25Woolford
- 9Hooper
- 21Vernon
Substitutes
- 8Rose
- 10Jones
- 14Osborne
- 17Cardwell
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 29Matt
- 30Killip
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 6Kent
- 26Inniss
- 22Vincent-Young
- 8Loft
- 14Comley
- 17Reid
- 7Wright
- 19Mandron
- 21Hanlan
Substitutes
- 3Kinsella
- 10Szmodics
- 15Kabamba
- 16Murray
- 27Odelusi
- 29Gilmartin
- 35James
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Brandon Hanlan (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).
Attempt missed. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).
Doug Loft (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Doug Loft (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Colchester United 1. JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Clarke.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).
James Berrett (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 0, Colchester United 1. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Paul Dixon.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.