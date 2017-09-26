League Two
Grimsby1Colchester1

Grimsby Town v Colchester United

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Davies
  • 6Collins
  • 5Clarke
  • 3Dixon
  • 27Dembele
  • 7Berrett
  • 19Summerfield
  • 25Woolford
  • 9Hooper
  • 21Vernon

Substitutes

  • 8Rose
  • 10Jones
  • 14Osborne
  • 17Cardwell
  • 20Jaiyesimi
  • 29Matt
  • 30Killip

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 2Jackson
  • 6Kent
  • 26Inniss
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 8Loft
  • 14Comley
  • 17Reid
  • 7Wright
  • 19Mandron
  • 21Hanlan

Substitutes

  • 3Kinsella
  • 10Szmodics
  • 15Kabamba
  • 16Murray
  • 27Odelusi
  • 29Gilmartin
  • 35James
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Hand ball by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).

Attempt saved. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Brandon Hanlan (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).

Attempt missed. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town).

Doug Loft (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).

Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).

Danny Collins (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Doug Loft (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town).

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Colchester United 1. JJ Hooper (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nathan Clarke.

Foul by Brandon Comley (Colchester United).

James Berrett (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Grimsby Town 0, Colchester United 1. Kyel Reid (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Paul Dixon.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Accrington105321812618
6Mansfield10451159617
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10136713-66
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
View full League Two table

Top Stories