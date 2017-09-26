League Two
Carlisle0Stevenage0

Carlisle United v Stevenage

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 23George
  • 17Brown
  • 29Hill
  • 6Parkes
  • 3Grainger
  • 19Lambe
  • 21Etuhu
  • 4Joyce
  • 8Jones
  • 10Adams
  • 20Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Miller
  • 5Liddle
  • 9Hope
  • 11Devitt
  • 14Bennett
  • 16Ellis

Stevenage

  • 1Fryer
  • 20Vancooten
  • 5Franks
  • 25Henry
  • 3Martin
  • 11Pett
  • 2Smith
  • 17Gorman
  • 10Kennedy
  • 19Newton
  • 24GoddenBooked at 24mins

Substitutes

  • 6Wilkinson
  • 7Whelpdale
  • 9Wootton
  • 16Day
  • 18Conlon
  • 22Toner
  • 31Gray
Referee:
Michael Salisbury

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Attempt blocked. Clint Hill (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ben Kennedy.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Tom Parkes.

Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Nicky Adams (Carlisle United).

Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).

Dale Gorman (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).

Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).

Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).

Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Mansfield10451159617
6Accrington105231813517
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10226813-58
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
View full League Two table

