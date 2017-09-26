Attempt missed. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Carlisle United v Stevenage
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 23George
- 17Brown
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 3Grainger
- 19Lambe
- 21Etuhu
- 4Joyce
- 8Jones
- 10Adams
- 20Miller
Substitutes
- 1Bonham
- 2Miller
- 5Liddle
- 9Hope
- 11Devitt
- 14Bennett
- 16Ellis
Stevenage
- 1Fryer
- 20Vancooten
- 5Franks
- 25Henry
- 3Martin
- 11Pett
- 2Smith
- 17Gorman
- 10Kennedy
- 19Newton
- 24GoddenBooked at 24mins
Substitutes
- 6Wilkinson
- 7Whelpdale
- 9Wootton
- 16Day
- 18Conlon
- 22Toner
- 31Gray
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Attempt blocked. Clint Hill (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ben Kennedy.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Tom Parkes.
Attempt blocked. Ben Kennedy (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Nicky Adams (Carlisle United).
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Dale Gorman (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Newton (Stevenage).
Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Martin (Stevenage).
Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).
Joe Martin (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Smith (Stevenage).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
