League Two
Cheltenham0Mansfield0

Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Cheltenham

  • 24Flinders
  • 11Winchester
  • 28Moore
  • 2Grimes
  • 14O'Shaughnessy
  • 7PellBooked at 19mins
  • 4Storer
  • 25Morrell
  • 8Dawson
  • 21Graham
  • 20Eisa

Substitutes

  • 1Flatt
  • 6Atangana
  • 9Wright
  • 15Boyle
  • 17Sellars
  • 27Hinds
  • 29Davey

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 2Bennett
  • 5Pearce
  • 18Mirfin
  • 19Hunt
  • 11Atkinson
  • 8Mellis
  • 4Digby
  • 10Anderson
  • 32Rose
  • 9Angol

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 12Olejnik
  • 15Spencer
  • 17Potter
  • 21Sterling-James
  • 23Hemmings
  • 24Butcher
Referee:
Brett Huxtable

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).

Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).

Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Digby (Mansfield Town).

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jamie Grimes.

Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Taylor Moore (Cheltenham Town).

Paul Digby (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Taylor Moore.

Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Mirfin (Mansfield Town).

Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Angol (Mansfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County108111881025
2Exeter10712169722
3Swindon106131412219
4Luton10532189918
5Accrington105321812618
6Mansfield10451159617
7Coventry10514116516
8Newport10442128416
9Stevenage104421512316
10Wycombe104421614216
11Cambridge1051499016
12Lincoln City104331211115
13Grimsby104151317-413
14Carlisle103341414012
15Crewe103341014-412
16Yeovil103341521-612
17Barnet103251312111
18Crawley103251011-111
19Morecambe10244912-310
20Colchester102351417-39
21Cheltenham10235913-49
22Port Vale10136713-66
23Chesterfield10127719-125
24Forest Green101271023-135
