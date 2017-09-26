Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cheltenham Town v Mansfield Town
-
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 11Winchester
- 28Moore
- 2Grimes
- 14O'Shaughnessy
- 7PellBooked at 19mins
- 4Storer
- 25Morrell
- 8Dawson
- 21Graham
- 20Eisa
Substitutes
- 1Flatt
- 6Atangana
- 9Wright
- 15Boyle
- 17Sellars
- 27Hinds
- 29Davey
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 2Bennett
- 5Pearce
- 18Mirfin
- 19Hunt
- 11Atkinson
- 8Mellis
- 4Digby
- 10Anderson
- 32Rose
- 9Angol
Substitutes
- 7MacDonald
- 12Olejnik
- 15Spencer
- 17Potter
- 21Sterling-James
- 23Hemmings
- 24Butcher
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town).
Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Krystian Pearce (Mansfield Town).
Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Digby (Mansfield Town).
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jamie Grimes.
Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Taylor Moore (Cheltenham Town).
Paul Digby (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Taylor Moore.
Attempt blocked. Lee Angol (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Mirfin (Mansfield Town).
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Angol (Mansfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
