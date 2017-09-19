Motherwell to appeal against Richard Tait booking for simulation

Motherwell's Richard Tait (centre) is shown the yellow card by referee Barry Cook
Richard Tait (centre) was shown the yellow card by referee Barry Cook

Motherwell are to appeal against the yellow card for alleged simulation shown to Richard Tait during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

The 27-year-old full-back was booked by referee Barry Cook after going down under Marvin Bartley 15th-minute challenge at Easter Road.

Well had been hoping for a penalty with the scores level at 0-0.

Cook had already waved away Hibs' claims for a penalty when Anthony Stokes went down in the box.

The referee then booked Tait despite Well's shouts for a spot kick before Stokes opened the scoring when a penalty was eventually awarded after Charles Dunne challenged Martin Boyle.

Tait played the whole 90 minutes as Stephen Robinson's side came from two goals behind to pick up a point.

Well remain one point and one place above Hibs in fifth place.

Scottish Premiership highlights - Hibernian 2-2 Motherwell

