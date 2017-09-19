Josh Yorwerth: Crawley Town defender given two-year contract extension

Josh Yorwerth has played a key role for Crawley so far this season

Crawley Town defender Josh Yorwerth has signed a two-year contract extension.

Yorwerth, 22, who signed a one-year deal in May, has been rewarded for an impressive start to the new season and is now under contract with the League Two club until 2020.

The Welshman was signed from Ipswich in June 2016, having spent most of the previous season on loan with the Reds.

"Josh is someone I've been really impressed with," boss Harry Kewell told the club website.

"We suffered some injuries early on this year and Josh came in and really took his chance, which was fantastic to see.

"He's still young, so he's only going to improve and having him tied to the club for the next three years is only a good thing and shows the direction the club is heading."