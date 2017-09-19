First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Eibar 0.
Barcelona v Eibar
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 14Mascherano
- 19Digne
- 15Paulinho
- 5Busquets
- 8Iniesta
- 16Deulofeu
- 10Messi
- 6D Suárez
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 9L Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 18Alba
- 20Sergi
- 22Vidal
- 25Vermaelen
Eibar
- 25Dmitrovic
- 18Arbilla
- 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 3Gálvez
- 23Juncà
- 14García Carrillo
- 5Escalante
- 7CapaBooked at 10mins
- 24Jordán
- 8Inui
- 9Enrich
Substitutes
- 6Rivera
- 10Dias Correia
- 11Peña
- 13Riesgo
- 15José Ángel
- 19Dias de Oliveira
- 22Lombán
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Paulinho.
Attempt blocked. Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).
Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Eibar 0. Paulinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Anaitz Arbilla.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Juncà (Eibar).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante with a cross.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Eibar 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Barcelona. Nélson Semedo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Alejandro Gálvez (Eibar) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Enrich.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Gálvez.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Eibar).
Booking
Ander Capa (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Capa (Eibar).
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Oliveira with a cross.
Offside, Eibar. Paulo Oliveira tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Juncà with a through ball.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.