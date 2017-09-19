Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Eibar0

Barcelona v Eibar

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 14Mascherano
  • 19Digne
  • 15Paulinho
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Iniesta
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 10Messi
  • 6D Suárez

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 9L Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Alba
  • 20Sergi
  • 22Vidal
  • 25Vermaelen

Eibar

  • 25Dmitrovic
  • 18Arbilla
  • 12Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 3Gálvez
  • 23Juncà
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 5Escalante
  • 7CapaBooked at 10mins
  • 24Jordán
  • 8Inui
  • 9Enrich

Substitutes

  • 6Rivera
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Peña
  • 13Riesgo
  • 15José Ángel
  • 19Dias de Oliveira
  • 22Lombán
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Eibar 0.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Paulinho.

Attempt blocked. Anaitz Arbilla (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).

Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Eibar 0. Paulinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marko Dmitrovic.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Anaitz Arbilla.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Juncà (Eibar).

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante with a cross.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt blocked. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Escalante.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Escalante (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joan Jordán.

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

Sergi Enrich (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Gerard Deulofeu is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Eibar 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty Barcelona. Nélson Semedo draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Alejandro Gálvez (Eibar) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Enrich.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Paulo Oliveira.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Alejandro Gálvez.

Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dani García (Eibar).

Booking

Ander Capa (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ander Capa (Eibar).

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt missed. Takashi Inui (Eibar) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Oliveira with a cross.

Offside, Eibar. Paulo Oliveira tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Juncà with a through ball.

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Jordán (Eibar).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th September 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona55001311215
2Sevilla431061510
3Valencia52309369
4Real Sociedad430111749
5Real Madrid42209458
6Atl Madrid42208358
7Ath Bilbao42113127
8Villarreal42026516
9Levante41305416
10Leganés42023306
11Real Betis420257-26
12Las Palmas420257-26
13Eibar520326-46
14Getafe411234-14
15Girona411235-24
16Espanyol411238-54
17Celta Vigo410357-23
18Deportivo La Coruña4013511-61
19Alavés400407-70
20Malaga5005111-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories