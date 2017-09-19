Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
FC Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 20Kehrer
- 29Naldo
- 5Nastasic
- 18Caligiuri
- 2McKennie
- 10Bentaleb
- 24Oczipka
- 8Goretzka
- 25Harit
- 19Burgstaller
Substitutes
- 7Meyer
- 9Di Santo
- 11Konoplyanka
- 17Stambouli
- 23Andújar Moreno
- 35Nübel
- 36Embolo
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 8Javi Martínez
- 4Süle
- 13Rafinha
- 24Tolisso
- 19Rudy
- 11Rodríguez
- 25Müller
- 29Coman
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Ribéry
- 17Boateng
- 23Vidal
- 34Friedl
- 36Früchtl
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04).
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Naldo (FC Schalke 04) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit tries a through ball, but Bastian Oczipka is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Naldo.
James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.