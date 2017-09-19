German Bundesliga
Schalke0Bayern Mun2

FC Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 1Fährmann
  • 20Kehrer
  • 29Naldo
  • 5Nastasic
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 2McKennie
  • 10Bentaleb
  • 24Oczipka
  • 8Goretzka
  • 25Harit
  • 19Burgstaller

Substitutes

  • 7Meyer
  • 9Di Santo
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 17Stambouli
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 35Nübel
  • 36Embolo

Bayern Mun

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32Kimmich
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 4Süle
  • 13Rafinha
  • 24Tolisso
  • 19Rudy
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 25Müller
  • 29Coman
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 5Hummels
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Ribéry
  • 17Boateng
  • 23Vidal
  • 34Friedl
  • 36Früchtl
Referee:
Marco Fritz

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamBayern Mun
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04).

Goal!

Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 1. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Naldo (FC Schalke 04) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Offside, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit tries a through ball, but Bastian Oczipka is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Amine Harit (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Thilo Kehrer (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).

Attempt saved. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.

Attempt saved. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a through ball.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Naldo.

James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Mun5401113812
2Bor Dortmd43101001010
3FC Augsburg531184410
4Hannover431051410
5Schalke53027529
6Hoffenheim42206338
7B Gladbach52217528
8RB Leipzig52128627
9VfL Wolfsburg521235-27
10Hamburger SV420245-16
11Stuttgart520337-46
12Hertha BSC41214405
13Bayer Levkn41128804
14Eintracht Frankfurt411223-14
15Mainz 05410337-43
16SC Freiburg402218-72
17Werder Bremen501427-51
181. FC Köln4004112-110
