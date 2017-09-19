Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff City might sell striker in January, says Neil Warnock

Kenneth Zohore has not scored for Cardiff since the win at Burton on the opening day of the 2017-18 season

Manager Neil Warnock says he might have to sell striker Kenneth Zohore if Cardiff are not challenging for promotion to the Premier League when the January transfer window opens.

Cardiff rejected enquires about the 23-year-old from Brighton and Everton during the summer window.

The Bluebirds are third in the Championship table.

"If I can get in that top eight for Christmas then obviously there is no reason [to sell]," said Warnock.

"But what I have said to them [Cardiff hierarchy] is, he is not going to go down in price. So if we are not in the top eight at Christmas and they want to sell him, it would not go against what I wanted.

"It would not bother me in that respect. I would not want to sell him but it would not bother me if they said that.

"But it's not as if they are telling me I have to sell him. They have been very, very good."

Warnock said he had discussed Zohore's future during the summer as Everton and Brighton made approaches which were rejected by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan and chairman Mehmet Dalman.

"We turned down good money for him," said Warnock.

"We did not know we were going to win five out of five [in their first five Championship games], which has helped the cause.

"What we talked about has not really materialised. I think if we had started with one win or three losses, you might have found the money they were offering was too good to turn down.

"Obviously they are keen, they are enjoying it and there is no reason why we should sell him at Christmas. We can be in that top group."

Meanwhile, Warnock expects goalkeeper Lee Camp and Scottish defender Callum Paterson to be available for first-team action after the next international break in October following injuries to the two summer signings.