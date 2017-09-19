Rhys Murphy: Torquay sign striker on loan from Forest Green Rovers

Rhys Murphy's former clubs include Dagenham and Redbridge, Oldham and Dutch side SC Telstar

National League Torquay United have signed striker Rhys Murphy on a three-month loan from Forest Green Rovers.

The former Arsenal trainee joined Forest Green in 2016 and scored seven goals in 17 appearances before joining York City and Crawley Town on loan.

The 26-year-old joined Crawley in January and scored once in 15 matches.

"We're looking for someone to get us a few goals at the top of the pitch and hopefully Rhys can be that person," Torquay head coach Gary Owers said.