Hibernian 3-2 Livingston: David Hopkin unhappy at "baffling" decisions from ref

David Hopkin felt his Livingston side deserved more from the match

Livingston boss David Hopkin felt his side were on the wrong end of some poor decisions from referee Bobby Madden in their League Cup defeat at Hibernian.

The Easter Road men sealed their semi-final spot with a 3-2 win, having trailed the Championship side twice.

And Livi manager Hopkin was less than happy with the officiating from Madden.

"Some of Bobby's decisions tonight were a wee bit strange, I don't want to say too much but I thought some of his decisions were baffling," he said.

Livi took the lead through Alan Lithgow before Danny Swanson replied, with Raffaele De Vita's cracking strike sending the visitors ahead again.

Nikolay Todorov was penalised for his challenge on Paul Hanlon for Hibs' spot kick

Martin Boyle drew Hibs level again and after Paul Hanlon was brought down by Nikolay Todorov in the box, Anthony Stokes buried the penalty to win it.

Hopkin added: "At 2-1 Bobby Madden decides to give a free kick which I still don't know what he's given it for, then the free kick has [hit] nobody and he gives a corner. And the second goal, the equaliser, comes from it."

On the penalty decision, Hopkin said: "Todorov actually got a wee nick on the ball. It's nothing, not even a coming together. But you know when you come to Easter Road you're a smaller side and these decisions go against you."

Hopkin had changed his line-up from the side that beat Inverness Caley Thistle 3-1 on Saturday, and he was pleased with their display.

"I made five changes to the team tonight and the boys came in and [did] me proud," he said. "I knew they would, I knew we would give Hibs a tough game and I thought we deserved more out the game.

"I thought we were comfortable, I thought they'd a few half chances but we dealt with everything they had."