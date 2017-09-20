Women's World Cup 2019 qualifier: No flags or anthems at NI v Republic match

NI keeper Lauren Perry was unable to keep out Megan Campbell's shot in the qualifier

The Irish FA says the lack of country flags and anthems at Northern Ireland women's World Cup qualifier with the Republic was down to "safety concerns".

The decision by the Uefa match delegate was taken before the game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan after the Irish FA raised concerns.

Both anthems were played when Northern Ireland and the Republic last met in a men's international in Dublin in 2011.

However, in the early 1990s only the anthem of the home country was played.

"It was agreed with the Uefa match delegate that neither national anthem be played or flag be flown before the game," said the Irish FA.

The Republic won the game 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Rachel Furness and Megan Campbell's strike.

It was the second defeat for Northern Ireland in five days, following Friday's loss to Norway in their opening qualifier.