Dean Smith says EFL Cup exit will not affect Brentford's morale ahead of Bolton game

Dean Smith has insisted that Brentford's EFL Cup exit will not affect their morale ahead of Saturday's Championship match at Bolton.

Smith's side and bottom-placed Wanderers are both still waiting for their first league win of the season.

Brentford's unhappy start to the campaign continued with a 3-1 third-round defeat at home against Norwich.

But the Bees boss told BBC Radio London: "It's not relevant (in terms of morale) at all compared to Saturday."

Smith rested a number of players against the Canaries and gave senior debuts to youngsters Chris Mepham and Theo Archibald.

"You'd like to try to get some momentum in games, but we beat Wimbledon and QPR (in the EFL Cup) and not followed that up with results we wanted," said Smith.

"The players know we had to make some changes because of the amount of games we have this month.

"Bolton is very important to us and we'll have a lot of fresh players come back for that."