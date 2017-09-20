Hamilton Accies' David Templeton suffers a broken foot and faces six weeks out

David Templeton (right) came off injured against Hearts

Hamilton Accies winger David Templeton has suffered a broken foot that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

Injury problems had led the 28-year-old to consider retiring from the game before Accies signed him on a short-term contract last season.

But he signed a new one-year contract in May and has made eight appearances for the Premiership club this campaign.

However, he was forced off after 52 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 defeat by his former club, Hearts.

It was only his second start for Accies this season as manager Martin Canning eased him towards full match fitness.

Templeton began his career with Stenhousemuir before moving to Hearts, who sold him to Rangers for about £700,000 in 2012.

He was released by the Ibrox club in summer 2016 during a 21-month battle to resolve a knee injury.

Templeton has made 16 first-team appearances since picking up an injury playing for Rangers against St Mirren in August 2015.