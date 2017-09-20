Windsor Park in Belfast misses out on hosting 2019 Super Cup

The newly-renovated Windsor Park was officially opened last October when Northern Ireland faced San Marino

Windsor Park will not stage the 2019 Super Cup after Uefa named Besiktas Stadium in Instanbul as their venue for the glamour game.

Seven stadiums were under consideration to host the match between the Champions League and Europa League winners.

Refurbishment of the Belfast ground was completed last season, with a capacity of just over 18,000.

Stadia in Albania, France, Kazakhstan, Israel and Poland were also in the running to host the fixture.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was present at the official re-opening of Windsor Park last October, when Northern Ireland beat San Marino 4-0.